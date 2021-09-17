Rousuck's Review: "The Swindlers," Live At Baltimore's Center Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Baltimore Center Stage's live production of The Swindlers.

Playwright Noah Diaz, the author of last season’s critically acclaimed Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, based this new, commissioned play "loosely" on the real-life exploits of his mother and grandfather. His "true-ish tall tale" is a raucous comedy about liars, fools and surviving one's family ties.

Christopher Ryan Grant in "The Swindlers" (©Baltimore Center Stage. Photo by J. Fannon)

Will Davis directs the Center Stage cast, which features Rachel Crowl as FOOL 1, Derek Garza as FOOL 2, Christopher Ryan Grant as GEORGE, Jon Hudson Odom as CONTEXT and Carmen Zilles as MARIE.

The Swindlers continues live at Baltimore's Center Stage through September 26. The show will also be streaming live for ticketed patrons from September 21-26.

