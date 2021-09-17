© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Swindlers," Live At Baltimore's Center Stage

Published September 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
TheSwindlers 2 MediaKit6_crop.png
(l-r) Carmen Zilles, Derek Garza, and Jon Hudsom Odom in the Center Stage production of “The Swindlers, A True-Ish Tall Tale” (©Baltimore Center Stage. Photo by J. Fannon)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic, J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Baltimore Center Stage's live production of The Swindlers.

Playwright Noah Diaz, the author of last season’s critically acclaimed Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, based this new, commissioned play "loosely" on the real-life exploits of his mother and grandfather. His "true-ish tall tale" is a raucous comedy about liars, fools and surviving one's family ties.

TheSwindlers MediaKit3_crop.png
Christopher Ryan Grant in "The Swindlers" (©Baltimore Center Stage. Photo by J. Fannon)

Will Davis directs the Center Stage cast, which features Rachel Crowl as FOOL 1, Derek Garza as FOOL 2, Christopher Ryan Grant as GEORGE, Jon Hudson Odom as CONTEXT and Carmen Zilles as MARIE.

The Swindlers continues live at Baltimore's Center Stage through September 26. The show will also be streaming live for ticketed patrons from September 21-26.

Audio will be posted here shortly.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR ArtsBaltimore Center StageJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak