Dee Dee Bridgewater On Jazz, Her New CD & Her Keystone Korner Gig

Tom's next guest is the internationally acclaimed jazz singer, Dee Dee Bridgewater. She’s won three Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award. She hosted a show called JazzSet for 23 years on NPR. She is a UN Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2017 was named an NEA Jazz Master. She's just released a new CD called Memphis: Yes, I'm Ready.

And she’s appearing now in Baltimore at Todd Barkan's Keystone Korner jazz club in Harbor East, with the legendary jazz pianist Bill Charlap. You can catch them at 7:30 and 10:00 tonight, tomorrow night and Saturday night, live at the club or streaming online. For more info and tickets, follow the Keystone link.

Dee Dee Bridgewater joins Tom on the line from Baltimore.

In the close and open today, we hear a bit of Ms. Bridgewater singing Lullaby of Birdland, and Hound Dog, from the new Memphis, Yes I'm Ready CD.

Audio will be posted here this afternoon.