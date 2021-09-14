© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Health Comm. Dr. Letitia Dzirasa: COVID Vax Efforts, City Mandates

Published September 14, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
Baltimore City Health Department
Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, a Hopkins-trained pediatrician, has served as Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department since March, 2019. (BCHD)

Tom's next guest today is Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, who gives us an update on the city’s progress in dealing with the delta variant and getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19, as a Johns Hopkins study gives the city high marks for its efforts so far. Plus, the rationales for mask and vaccination mandates, and why the city's holding off for now on those senior booster shots.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa joins us by phone from her office in Baltimore.

