For Penn North's K-12 School Kids, Helping Hands From Unified Efforts

Published September 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT
PennNorthMural_StefanWays_ChildrenofLight.jpeg
Artist Stefan Ways' "Children of the Light, Take Flight" mural, completed in 2019 at 1640 W. North Ave., in West Baltimore's PennNorth neighborhood. (Baltmurals.com)

Tom's next guest is Deborah Ramsey. She’s a former detective with the Baltimore City Police Department. In 2016, she was named an Open Society Institute fellow. In 2015, the year of the riots and uprising in Baltimore that followed the funeral of Freddie Gray, she began a program for children in the Penn North neighborhood, called Unified Efforts.

ramsey_compressed.jpg
Debbie Ramsey, a 2016 OSI Community Fellow, is the founder and executive director of Unified Efforts, Inc. (OSI)

Now, she is looking to expand that program with a permanent home in the neighborhood.

She last appeared on our program in September of 2019. We're delighted to welcome Debbie Ramsey back to Midday. She joins us on Zoom.

