Analysis: What's At Stake In CA's Gov. Gavin Newsom Recall Vote

We begin today with an update on the recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Millions of California voters have cast mail-in ballots over the past several weeks. Today (Tuesday) is Election Day in the state, the last day voters can make their sentiments known. As of today, almost 40% of registered voters have already cast their early voting or mail-in ballots, indicating a bigger turnout than some originally expected.

For California, recall elections are not uncommon. Since 1913, there have been 179 recall attempts of elected officials in the Golden State. In the 11 recalls that made it to the ballot, six officials were removed from office. That list includes Democrat Gray Davis, who was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2003.

Joe Mathews is a syndicated California columnist for Zócalo Public Square and founding co-president of The Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy. (Mathews)

