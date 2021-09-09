Midday With The Mayor: Vax Rates, Violence Reduction, City Population

On this month's edition of Midday with the Mayor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins host Tom Hall to discuss some of the key issues on the mayor's agenda, including: encouraging data on the city's efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, impending vaccine mandates for city employees, the 2020 Census and the Mayor’s Growth Plan to reverse the city's declining population, the Homeowner’s Tax Credit, continuing efforts to reduce gun violence and the city's new Western District pilot plan for the Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

As always, we welcome your comments and questions for the mayor.

Audio will be posted here this afternoon.