© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Midday With The Mayor: Vax Rates, Violence Reduction, City Population

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT
Mayor Scott Headshot-scaled-cropwide.jpg
The Mayor's office
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is a Democrat first elected to the office in November 2020.

On this month's edition of Midday with the Mayor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins host Tom Hall to discuss some of the key issues on the mayor's agenda, including: encouraging data on the city's efforts to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, impending vaccine mandates for city employees, the 2020 Census and the Mayor’s Growth Plan to reverse the city's declining population, the Homeowner’s Tax Credit, continuing efforts to reduce gun violence and the city's new Western District pilot plan for the Group Violence Reduction Strategy.

As always, we welcome your comments and questions for the mayor.

Audio will be posted here this afternoon.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore CityWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak