Rousuck's Review: Single Carrot Theatre's "Every Brilliant Thing"

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with her review of Single Carrot Theatre's production of Every Brilliant Thing, a solo show being performed outdoors in multiple neighborhood venues with a rotating cast of three SCT actors.

Co-written in 2016 by British playwright Duncan MacMillan with Irish actor Jonny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing explores the lengths to which we'll go for those we love. Within the play's life-affirming and joyful storyline, audiences are asked to help tell a moving story of a young child's hopefulness and resilience, despite contending with an emotionally unstable mother. Co-directed by SCT's Paul Diem and ensemble co-founder and artistic director Genevieve De Mahy, the play features rotating performances by SCT ensemble members Matthew Shea, Lauren Erica Jackson and Meghan Stanton.

SCT's fifteen performances of Every Brilliant Thing run through September 26th, during Suicide Prevention Month. To spotlight the issue and provide resources for those seeking assistance, SCT has partnered with three mental-health support organizations: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, On Our Own of Maryland and B'more Clubhouse.

People in immediate need of help may also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

