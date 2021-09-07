Legendary Crooner Johnny Mathis On His "65 Years of Romance" Tour

Tom's next guest is the legendary singer, Johnny Mathis. He has been touring and recording for 65 years, and in that time, he's recorded 79 original albums of love ballads, many of which have become part of the American song book.

Mathis, who turns 86 on September 30th, is currently on his "65 Years of Romance" tour across the country. He’ll be appearing at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, this weekend (Sat. Sept. 11).

Johnny Mathis joins Midday on the phone from his home in Los Angeles, California.

For more information on his Strathmore concert, click here.