© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Legendary Crooner Johnny Mathis On His "65 Years of Romance" Tour

Published September 7, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
Johnny Mathis_Twitter400x400.jpeg
Johnny Mathis has recorded 79 original albums in his 65 years as a best-selling recording artist (@mathisjohnny)

Tom's next guest is the legendary singer, Johnny Mathis. He has been touring and recording for 65 years, and in that time, he's recorded 79 original albums of love ballads, many of which have become part of the American song book.

Mathis, who turns 86 on September 30th, is currently on his "65 Years of Romance" tour across the country. He’ll be appearing at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland, this weekend (Sat. Sept. 11).

Johnny Mathis joins Midday on the phone from his home in Los Angeles, California.

For more information on his Strathmore concert, click here.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddaymusicMusic Venues
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak