"LifeLines": Dr. Leana Wen On Her Journey, Her Public Health Mission

(This conversation was originally aired on August 3, 2021)

On this archive edition of Midday, Tom's guest is Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician who is the former Health Commissioner of Baltimore, a columnist for The Washington Post, a professor of public health at George Washington University, a non-resident senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, and a medical analyst for CNN.

She is also the co-author of a book called When Doctors Don’t Listen: How to Avoid Misdiagnoses and Unnecessary Tests, published in 2013. Today, we’ll listen to a conversation about her latest book, a critically acclaimed, important and timely reflection on her life, her career, and the state of public health in America. It’s part memoir and part prescription for elevating and improving public health.

Metropolitan Books/Macmillan Publishing

Leana Wen has long been one of this country’s most imaginative and innovative thinkers about public health policy. Her new book demonstrates the ways in which her masterful grasp of the pressing issues in public health is informed by a host of challenging personal experiences, a searing intellect, and unyielding compassion.

It’s called Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Because this conversation was previously recorded, we aren’t taking any calls or comments.