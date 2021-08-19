With Taliban's Takeover, A New Drive To Rescue West's Afghan Partners

And now, an update on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Reports from the area outside Karzai Airport describe ongoing chaos and danger for those who are attempting to leave the country, as the US and other countries rush to evacuate their citizens and Afghans who assisted NATO forces over the last 20 years.

After the Taliban gained control of Kabul on Sunday, the scene at Karzai Airport was chaotic for a couple of days, until American troops finally restored order at the airport, and implemented a schedule of military and commercial flights.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is President and CEO of the non-profit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. (LIRS)

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah joins us on our digital line.