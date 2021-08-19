© 2021 WYPR
Midday

With Taliban's Takeover, A New Drive To Rescue West's Afghan Partners

Published August 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
Emilee Cutright
Carolyn Kaster/AP
/
AP
Emilee Cutright with Veterans with American Ideals demonstrates near the White House in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2021, during a rally hosted by the International Refugee Assistance Project, Human Rights First, and With Honor Action, to call for the immediate evacuation of Afghanis who worked in-country with US and other NATO forces during the past 20 years. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

And now, an update on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Reports from the area outside Karzai Airport describe ongoing chaos and danger for those who are attempting to leave the country, as the US and other countries rush to evacuate their citizens and Afghans who assisted NATO forces over the last 20 years.

After the Taliban gained control of Kabul on Sunday, the scene at Karzai Airport was chaotic for a couple of days, until American troops finally restored order at the airport, and implemented a schedule of military and commercial flights.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah_HS-scalecrop.jpg
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is President and CEO of the non-profit Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. (LIRS)

Tom's next guest is Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. She has long been an advocate for the Afghan partners who are facing an uncertain future.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah joins us on our digital line.

