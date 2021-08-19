Rousuck's Review: Everyman's "Steel Magnolias," Live On Stage

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling's popular 1987 play that's getting a notably live production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre — the company's first live on-stage presentation since the pandemic forced theaters to close in March 2020.**

The play, directed at Everyman by Casey Stangl, centers on six southern women and the friendship they enjoy while gathered at their beauty parlor over a three-year period. The play received a Drama Desk Award nomination, and a film adaptation was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes.

The Everyman production features Resident Company Actors Megan Anderson as Truvy, Helen Hedman as Ouiser, Beth Hylton as M'Lynn and Katie Kleiger as Shelby. Rounding out the cast are Heather Gibson as Annelle and Nancy Robinette as Clairee.

Steel Magnolias continues on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre until September 5. The play will also be streamed for ticketed patrons from August 27 to September 19. Follow the links above for more info.

**Everyman is requiring all patrons to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID to enter the theater. Also, all patrons entering the theater are required to wear a mask (except when eating or drinking in the cafe area or upstairs on the mezzanine level at the high top tables). All theater staff and crew have been vaccinated.