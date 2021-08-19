© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Everyman's "Steel Magnolias," Live On Stage

Published August 19, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Steel Magnolia Pic 2021-08-19.jpeg
Megan Anderson (standing) and Katie Kleiger in "Steel Magnolias,” now on stage at Everyman Theatre through Sept 5 (Photo: Mark Garvin)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Steel Magnolias, Robert Harling's popular 1987 play that's getting a notably live production at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre — the company's first live on-stage presentation since the pandemic forced theaters to close in March 2020.**

The play, directed at Everyman by Casey Stangl, centers on six southern women and the friendship they enjoy while gathered at their beauty parlor over a three-year period. The play received a Drama Desk Award nomination, and a film adaptation was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes.

The Everyman production features Resident Company Actors Megan Anderson as Truvy, Helen Hedman as Ouiser, Beth Hylton as M'Lynn and Katie Kleiger as Shelby. Rounding out the cast are Heather Gibson as Annelle and Nancy Robinette as Clairee.

Steel Magnolias continues on stage at Baltimore's Everyman Theatre until September 5. The play will also be streamed for ticketed patrons from August 27 to September 19. Follow the links above for more info.

**Everyman is requiring all patrons to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID to enter the theater. Also, all patrons entering the theater are required to wear a mask (except when eating or drinking in the cafe area or upstairs on the mezzanine level at the high top tables). All theater staff and crew have been vaccinated.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckBaltimore Theater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak