© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

COVID-19, Vaccine Policy Update: MD Health Sec. Dennis Schrader

Published August 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Dennis Schrader_MDH_widecrop.jpeg
Joe Andrucyk for MDH
/
Dennis R. Schrader has served as Secretary of Health, Maryland Department of Health, since April 2, 2021.

In a press conference in Annapolis yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced new vaccine protocols for people who work in hospitals and in nursing homes. They will be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. And, those who are not yet vaccinated will need to act fast. All employees of hospitals and nursing homes have until September 1st to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Joining Tom now with more on the new rules is the MD Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader.

Sec. Schrader joins us on Zoom.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageDepartment of Health
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre