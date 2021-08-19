COVID-19, Vaccine Policy Update: MD Health Sec. Dennis Schrader

In a press conference in Annapolis yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced new vaccine protocols for people who work in hospitals and in nursing homes. They will be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular testing. And, those who are not yet vaccinated will need to act fast. All employees of hospitals and nursing homes have until September 1st to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Joining Tom now with more on the new rules is the MD Secretary of Health, Dennis Schrader.

Sec. Schrader joins us on Zoom.