Dr. Odis Johnson On Keeping Our Schools Safe, As COVID Persists

K-12 students and teachers across the country will be returning to in-person learning in the next couple of weeks. The CDC recently issued guidelines for making schools safe as the nation experiences a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the south. But mandates and requirements for masking and vaccination vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

To better understand the science behind school health policy options, we turn to Dr. Odis Johnson, the executive director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools and a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of social policy and STEM equity.

Dr. Odis Johnson joins us on Zoom.