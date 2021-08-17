© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Dr. Odis Johnson On Keeping Our Schools Safe, As COVID Persists

Published August 17, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT
OdisJohnson_closeupheadshot2.jpg
Dr. Odis Johnson is the executive director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools and a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of social policy and STEM equity. (Credit: Odis Johnson)

K-12 students and teachers across the country will be returning to in-person learning in the next couple of weeks. The CDC recently issued guidelines for making schools safe as the nation experiences a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the south. But mandates and requirements for masking and vaccination vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

To better understand the science behind school health policy options, we turn to Dr. Odis Johnson, the executive director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools and a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of social policy and STEM equity.

Dr. Odis Johnson joins us on Zoom.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageSchools + COVID
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak