Sen. Chris Van Hollen: How MD Will Benefit From Infrastructure Funds

The US Senate worked through the weekend — for the second week in a row — to try to come to agreement on an infrastructure bill. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Kirsten Sinema of Arizona led a bipartisan group of 10 Senators to

stitch together an agreement. The final vote tally on Tuesday morning — 69 ayes to 30 nays — included 19 Republicans who joined Democrats to support the measure.

Democrats will now move on a larger, companion bill that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said is part of a “two-track” strategy to address the nation's physical and human infrastructure needs.

For an update on the bill and what it might mean for Baltimore and for Maryland, we begin today with Maryland's junior senator, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who joins us on Zoom from the US Capitol in Washington, DC.