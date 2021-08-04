"Wild Creations": Hilton Carter's DIY Guide For Bringing Nature Indoors

During the year and a half that Americans have been homebound by the COVID 19 pandemic, pet adoptions soared, and sales of houseplants have gone through the roof, increasing tenfold in some parts of the country.

Hilton Carter in his element, at home in Baltimore, MD. (photo by Hilton Carter)

It makes sense: With unusually long stretches of time at home, many of us have discovered the simple joys of living things: be they four-legged, or placed in pots. Plants bring color and texture and sometimes sweet smells, and yes, occasionally, heartbreak.

Newly christened plant lovers have any number of “houseplant savants” available to offer guidance and inspiration. Lots of green-thumbed entrepreneurs have taken to social media to teach folks how to care for their plants.

One of the most successful of these plant influencers is my first guest today, Hilton Carter, a Baltimore-based filmmaker, editor and fine artist.

His Baltimore apartment is filled with more than 200 plants. He shares his art and his knowledge of plant care and styling on his Website-store, ThingsbyHC.com, and with his more than half a million Instagram followers @hiltoncarter

He’s currently hosting house plant workshops on the new online Magnolia Network. Target stores recently featured Hilton Carter’s Signature Collection of artfully designed houseplant fixtures and accessories, and he’s just published his third book on house plant design. It’s called Wild Creations: Inspiring Projects to Create, Plus Plant Care Tips & Styling Ideas For Your Own Wild Interior.

Cover art courtesy CICO Books

Hilton Carter joins us today on Zoom...

