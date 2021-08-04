© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Everyman's Virtual "An Almost Holy Picture"

Published August 4, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT
JWR_AnAlmostHolyPicture_scaled-cropped.png
Bruce Randolph Nelson in Everyman Theatre's new virtual production of Heather McDonald's 1995 play, "An Almost Holy Picture." (Credit: DJ Corey Photography)

It's time once again for a visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us today with her review of An Almost Holy Picture, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated 1995 play by Baltimore playwright Heather McDonald, which is getting a new virtual production by Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Noah Himmelstein directs Everyman's resident company star, Bruce Randolph Nelson, in this reflective one-man drama about confronting challenges to our spiritual faith.

The production's set design is by Page Hathaway, costumes are by David Burdick, lighting is by Harold F. Burgess, and sound design is by Megumi Katayama.

Everyman Theatre's An Almost Holy Picture will be streaming for ticketed patrons until August 22nd. For information and tickets, follow the theater links above.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckEveryman TheatreTheater
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak