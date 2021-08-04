Rousuck's Review: Everyman's Virtual "An Almost Holy Picture"

It's time once again for a visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins us today with her review of An Almost Holy Picture, the Pulitzer Prize-nominated 1995 play by Baltimore playwright Heather McDonald, which is getting a new virtual production by Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Noah Himmelstein directs Everyman's resident company star, Bruce Randolph Nelson, in this reflective one-man drama about confronting challenges to our spiritual faith.

The production's set design is by Page Hathaway, costumes are by David Burdick, lighting is by Harold F. Burgess, and sound design is by Megumi Katayama.

Everyman Theatre's An Almost Holy Picture will be streaming for ticketed patrons until August 22nd. For information and tickets, follow the theater links above.