Neek's BMore Than Dance: Helping Youth To Enterprise Dance Talents

Tom's first guest today is an artist and community organizer named Errigh Laboo, Jr., better known in the Baltimore dance community as Neek. He’s the CEO and founder of B More Than Dance, a non profit organization that coaches and inspires young people to elevate their dance talents to art and monetize them in some form of artistic enterprise. He’s one of the people featured in the Netflix documentary, Dark City Beneath The Beat, a film about the Baltimore Club Music scene by another formidable presence on the local and national arts scene, TT the Artist. As we hear in a clip of the film's director, one of the problems in Baltimore is that there's so much young dance talent in Baltimore that for too long has had no place to grow.

BMore Than Dance participants at a recent Kennedy Center dance event. (BTD)



Neek joins Tom on Zoom to explain how B More Than Dance is helping to inspire and fuel the artistic career aspirations of the city's young people.

