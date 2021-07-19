"A Play For The Living...": A Climate-Crisis Wake-Up Call At Center Stage

Baltimore Center Stage is streaming a new virtual production called “A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction.” It’s a timely world premiere by playwright Miranda Rose Hall (who happens to be the daughter of Midday host Tom Hall), that tackles the urgent issue of climate change with both personal passion and scientific rigor.

The one-woman play, directed by Taibi Magar and starring Los-Angeles based actor Lindsay Rico as "Naomi," was taped at Center Stage before a small masked audience, who respond during the performance to Naomi's direct questions about the environment.

The production was stage-managed by Norman Anthony Small, with scenery and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Stacey Derosier and sound by Twi McCallum.

We have a review by Mike Giuliano, a freelance arts and culture reporter and a regular contributor to the Baltimore Sun and the Sun’s Media Group papers. He is also a Professor of Film and Interdisciplinary Arts at Howard County Community College.

A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction" is streaming from Baltimore Center Stage through August 8th. Follows the BCS theater links above for more information.

