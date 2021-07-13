In Her Latest Novel, Lionel Shriver Probes Profound End-Of-Life Issues

Tom's guest today is the journalist and best-selling author Lionel Shriver.

Born in North Carolina, she divides her time these days between London and New York. A regular columnist for the Spectator in Britain and Harper’s Magazine in the United States, Ms. Shriver has also written commentary for the New York Times, The Guardian, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications. She has written more than a dozen novels as well, including We Have to Talk About Kevin, which sold more than 2 million copies, won the prestigious Orange Prize, and was made into a movie. She was also a finalist for the National Book Award in 2010 with her novel, So Much for That, a contemplation about the American health care system.

Lionel Shriver's latest book is a deeply compelling and fascinating novel that is a rule-busting barrage of iconoclastic brilliance. It’s called Should We Stay or Should We Go. It imagines a parade of possible outcomes when a healthy couple in their early 50s decides that when they reach their 80s, they will commit suicide.

Harper Collins Publishers

The story unfolds in the context of, among other events, a world-wide recession, Brexit and COVID-19. Shriver asks penetrating questions about what the metrics of a well-lived life could or should be, and what responsibility, if any, one has to others and to oneself if those metrics begin to show inescapable diminishment.

Lionel Shriver joined Tom on Zoom from her home in Brooklyn, New York.

Their conversation was pre-recorded, so we aren’t taking any calls or comments today. ___________________________________________

This book imagines many different outcomes after these fictional characters have decided to commit suicide.