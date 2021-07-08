© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Chesapeake Shakespeare's "Pericles" at PFI Park

Published July 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT
Pericles 003_HighRes-scaled.png
Deimoni Brewington (left) and Jose Guzman in Chesapeake Shakespeare's production of “The Adventures of Pericles"(Photo by Brandon W. Vernon)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn. Rousuck, who joins us today with her review of William Shakespeare's Adventures of Pericles, in a new production by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, performing live-on-stage "In the Ruins" at the PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City.

Directed by Matthew R. Wilson, with scenic design by Dan O'Brien and costumes by Kristina Lambdin, the Bard's seldom-produced play follows Pericles on a series of fantastic journeys, encountering kings, pirates and shipwrecks along the way. It's a tale of separation, reunion, and renewal, conveyed with energy and broad humor by the eight-member cast, led by CSC resident company member Jose Guzman in the title role.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's production of The Adventures of Pericles continues at the PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City through August 1st. Follow the CSC link for more information.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterChesapeake Shakespeare CompanyJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak