Rousuck's Review: Chesapeake Shakespeare's "Pericles" at PFI Park

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn. Rousuck, who joins us today with her review of William Shakespeare's Adventures of Pericles, in a new production by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, performing live-on-stage "In the Ruins" at the PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City.

Directed by Matthew R. Wilson, with scenic design by Dan O'Brien and costumes by Kristina Lambdin, the Bard's seldom-produced play follows Pericles on a series of fantastic journeys, encountering kings, pirates and shipwrecks along the way. It's a tale of separation, reunion, and renewal, conveyed with energy and broad humor by the eight-member cast, led by CSC resident company member Jose Guzman in the title role.

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's production of The Adventures of Pericles continues at the PFI Historical Park in Ellicott City through August 1st. Follow the CSC link for more information.