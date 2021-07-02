Rousuck's Review: "The Garden," Virtual Drama From Center Stage

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of The Garden, a new drama written by and starring Tony-Award nominated playwright and actor, Charlayne Woodard.

Directed by Patricia McGregor and also starring Caroline Stefanie Clay, the play world-premieres tonight (July 2) as a streaming production from Baltimore Center Stage, and will be available to ticketed patrons through July 18.

Follow the theater links for more information.