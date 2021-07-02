© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Garden," Virtual Drama From Center Stage

Published July 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
The_Garden-773scaled.png
Caroline Stefanie Clay (left) and Charlayne Woodard in Woodard's "The Garden," from Baltimore Center Stage ( Photo by J Fannon)

A world premiere from playwright Charlayne Woodard about a Black woman and her mother.

It's time for another visit from Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of The Garden, a new drama written by and starring Tony-Award nominated playwright and actor, Charlayne Woodard.

Directed by Patricia McGregor and also starring Caroline Stefanie Clay, the play world-premieres tonight (July 2) as a streaming production from Baltimore Center Stage, and will be available to ticketed patrons through July 18.

Follow the theater links for more information.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore TheaterBaltimore Center Stage
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak