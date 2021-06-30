© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Finance Expert Michelle Singletary On Managing Your Money In A Crisis

Published June 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
singletarymichelle_c_SadeOlufemiDennis_crop-scaled.jpg
Michelle Singletary is an award-winning personal finance author and syndicated columnist for the Washington Post (photo by Sade Olufemi Dennis)

Singletary's new book is a guide for surviving the money woes caused by the pandemic and other crises.

It’s Midday on Personal Finance. Tom's guest today is the award-winning personal finance syndicated columnist for the Washington Post, Michelle Singletary. Her latest book is a hands-on, step by step guide to navigating out of financial problems when our money plans are upended by unexpected problems like a pandemic, for example. Global medical crises aren’t the only reason people find themselves behind the eight ball. Recessions happen with some regularity, and many people are just one serious illness or one job loss away from potential financial catastrophe.

WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR MONEY WHEN CRISIS HITS Cover.jpg
Mariner Books

Michelle Singletary’s book walks us through what to do when bad things happen. It’s called What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide.

Michelle Singletary joins us on our digital line from Bowie, Maryland. You are welcome to join us as well…

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayFinancesBooksCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak