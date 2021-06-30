Finance Expert Michelle Singletary On Managing Your Money In A Crisis

It’s Midday on Personal Finance. Tom's guest today is the award-winning personal finance syndicated columnist for the Washington Post, Michelle Singletary. Her latest book is a hands-on, step by step guide to navigating out of financial problems when our money plans are upended by unexpected problems like a pandemic, for example. Global medical crises aren’t the only reason people find themselves behind the eight ball. Recessions happen with some regularity, and many people are just one serious illness or one job loss away from potential financial catastrophe.

Mariner Books

Michelle Singletary’s book walks us through what to do when bad things happen. It’s called What to Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide.

Michelle Singletary joins us on our digital line from Bowie, Maryland. You are welcome to join us as well…