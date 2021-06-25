© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Rousuck's Reviews: Virtual Plays From Round House & Single Carrot

Published June 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
HOPE-CHEESY PIC 1scaled.png
Eating grilled cheese sandwiches figures prominently in Single Carrot Theatre's streaming production of "I Hope This Finds You..." (SCT)

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with reviews of two new streaming productions by local theater companies.

The first, from Bethesda-based Round House Theatre, is playwright Young Jean Lee's "We're Gonna Die." Directed by Paige Hernandez, it's part one-woman stage play and part live-band rock concert that ponders the slings and arrows that befall us in life, and the resilience it takes to survive.
"We're Gonna Die" will be streaming on demand through July 11.

GONNA DIE PIC 1.jpeg
A scene from Round House Theatre's "We're Gonna Die," featuring (left-right) Jason Wilson, Regina Aquino and Laura Van Duzer (Credit: Paige Hernandez)

Single Carrot Theatre's "I Hope This Finds You..." is described by the company as "a compilation of artistic experiences" that variously reflect on the pandemic's impact on cast members' lives this past year. The virtual production is being streamed in three "chapters": the first two are available now; the third chapter will be released on July 1. Each chapter includes a mix of "short films, artful meal-kits, mock podcasts, interactive exercise class and audio walking tours." "I Hope This Finds You..." is streaming to ticketed patrons through July 31.

Follow the links above for more information on both productions.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadJ. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak