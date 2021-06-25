Rousuck's Reviews: Virtual Plays From Round House & Single Carrot

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom this week with reviews of two new streaming productions by local theater companies.

The first, from Bethesda-based Round House Theatre, is playwright Young Jean Lee's "We're Gonna Die." Directed by Paige Hernandez, it's part one-woman stage play and part live-band rock concert that ponders the slings and arrows that befall us in life, and the resilience it takes to survive.

"We're Gonna Die" will be streaming on demand through July 11.

A scene from Round House Theatre's "We're Gonna Die," featuring (left-right) Jason Wilson, Regina Aquino and Laura Van Duzer (Credit: Paige Hernandez)

Single Carrot Theatre's "I Hope This Finds You..." is described by the company as "a compilation of artistic experiences" that variously reflect on the pandemic's impact on cast members' lives this past year. The virtual production is being streamed in three "chapters": the first two are available now; the third chapter will be released on July 1. Each chapter includes a mix of "short films, artful meal-kits, mock podcasts, interactive exercise class and audio walking tours." "I Hope This Finds You..." is streaming to ticketed patrons through July 31.

