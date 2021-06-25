A New Guide To 300 Years Of Charm City's Unique, Colorful History

In the 1800s, they called it “Mobtown.” In the 1970s, a PR campaign dubbed it “Charm City.” By the 90s, locals in certain parts of the city referred to it as “Bodymore, Murderland.”

Whatever you call it, for those of us who call Baltimore home, or for those who are visiting for the first time, a new book surveys the places and people who have made our town what it is. It provides richly illustrated back stories about some of those places and people, offers a convenient compendium of essential facts, and dispels a myth or two. It’s called A History Lover’s Guide to Baltimore (The History Press/Arcadia Publishing)

Tom's guests today are the co-authors: local writers and former City Paper journalists Tom Chalkley and Brennan Jensen. They join us on Zoom.

Tom Chalkley (left) is a writer, illustrator and lifelong Marylander; Brennen Jensen is a writer who has been covering Baltimore for more than 30 years. (photo by Kristina Gaddy)

Our listeners are welcome to join us as well…

The authors will being reading selections from and answering questions about "A History Lover's Guide to Baltimore" at a free event this Sunday, June 27, from 3:30-6pm, at the historic Clifton Mansion. For more information, click here.