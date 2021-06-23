© 2021 WYPR
Midday

The US-Russia Summit: What Did Biden And Putin Achieve?

Published June 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT
Alexei Druzhinin/AP
RIA Novosti pool
In this March 10, 2011 file photo, then Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. Meeting again last week in Geneva at a low point in U.S.-Russian relations, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to agree broadly on at least one thing — their first face-to-face meeting is a chance to set the stage for a new era in arms control.

Today on Midday, it’s Midday on Foreign Affairs.

We begin with a perspective on what was achieved during last week’s summit in Geneva between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Melvin Goodman is a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy.

Tom's guest is Melvin Goodman. He served for 42 years in government service, including positions at the Central Intelligence Agency, the State Department, and the National War College. Today he’s a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Melvin Goodman joins Tom on Zoom from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayPresident Joe BidenUS Foreign Relations
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
