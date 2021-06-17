UMd-Baltimore's Medical Cannabis MS Program Has Its First Graduates

Next on Midday: “Majoring in Marijuana.” The medical and recreational cannabis industry is a multi-billion-dollar business. The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is the first institution in the country to offer a Master’s Degree in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics, to train people to work in this burgeoning field.

Joining Tom to talk about the innovative program is Natalie D. Eddington, PhD, FCP, FAAPS, dean and professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

Also with us is one of the newly minted graduates of the MS program, Catrena Almonte, who is already `pursuing her career in the burgeoning field of medical cannabis therapy.

