Midday

UMd-Baltimore's Medical Cannabis MS Program Has Its First Graduates

Published June 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT
The cannabis plant has a wide range of important therapeutic applications.

Next on Midday: “Majoring in Marijuana.” The medical and recreational cannabis industry is a multi-billion-dollar business. The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is the first institution in the country to offer a Master’s Degree in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics, to train people to work in this burgeoning field.

Joining Tom to talk about the innovative program is Natalie D. Eddington, PhD, FCP, FAAPS, dean and professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

Also with us is one of the newly minted graduates of the MS program, Catrena Almonte, who is already `pursuing her career in the burgeoning field of medical cannabis therapy.

Dr. Natalie Eddington is Dean of the UMd School of Pharmacy; Catrena Almonte is one of the first graduates of its Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics Masters Program (UMSOP; Catrena Almonte)

Both guests joined us on Zoom.

