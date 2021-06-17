Another Mass Shooting: T.J. Smith On What Gun Violence Is Doing To Baltimore's Neighborhoods

Hardly a day goes by without reports of groups of four or more people becoming victims of gun violence somewhere in the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 80 mass shootings in the United States since the first of this year that have left 90 people dead and 371 people injured.

The latest occurred in Baltimore yesterday. Just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, six people were shot near the corner of Smallwood Street and West Lexington In the Penrose neighborhood in West Baltimore. One victim died. Others are in serious to critical condition. In a press conference later that afternoon, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that the initial investigation indicates that two or three people walked up Smallwood Street and opened fire on the six individuals, and then fled in a car.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s comments about this shooting echoed comments he has made about many others. He called it an "unacceptable" act of cowardice. He pointed to his efforts, announced last month, to re-establish the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council as part of what he asserts is a comprehensive strategy to fight violent crime.

To date, in the first half of this year, 152 people have been counted as victims of homicide. More than twice that number have been shot in what are labeled “non-fatal” shootings.

Joining Tom now is TJ Smith, who served for several years as the spokesperson for the Baltimore City Police Department. Last year, he ran in the Democratic Primary for Baltimore City Mayor. He now runs a consulting firm called TJ Smith Media. He offers his unique perspective on what the continuing violence means for the city, for the victims, and for the perpetrators.

T.J. Smith join us on Zoom…