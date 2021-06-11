Jim Hunter: Former Orioles Voice Reflects On The Os, Baseball, And His Career In Sports Broadcasting

Tom's first guest today is Jim Hunter. He was the voice of the Baltimore Orioles for 24 years. The team has been in a rebuilding mode for some time now, and that rebuild included a complete revamp of its broadcast team last January, when Jim and six of his colleagues in the Os broadcast booth were swapped out for a new team.

Jim is now contributing his talents to Maryland Public Television, and he remains a scholar of the game he has been broadcasting for nearly 40 years.

Jim Hunter joins us on our digital line from his home in Harford County.

Audio will be posted shortly.

