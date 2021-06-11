© 2021 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Jim Hunter: Former Orioles Voice Reflects On The Os, Baseball, And His Career In Sports Broadcasting

Published June 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Jim_Hunter_2009.jpeg
Keith Allison/Wikipedia
/
Jim Hunter in 2009, broadcasting the August 29th game between the Orioles and the Cleveland Indians. (Keith Allison/Wikipedia Commons)

Tom's first guest today is Jim Hunter. He was the voice of the Baltimore Orioles for 24 years. The team has been in a rebuilding mode for some time now, and that rebuild included a complete revamp of its broadcast team last January, when Jim and six of his colleagues in the Os broadcast booth were swapped out for a new team.

Jim is now contributing his talents to Maryland Public Television, and he remains a scholar of the game he has been broadcasting for nearly 40 years.

Jim Hunter joins us on our digital line from his home in Harford County.

Audio will be posted shortly.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddaySportsBaltimore Orioles
