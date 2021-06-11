At Todd Barkan's Keystone Korner, Live Jazz And R&B Is Returning

We open this segment with the music of jazz pianist Bill Charlap, recorded live at Keystone Korner, one of the great jazz clubs in the country, which is right here in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood. The proprietor of Keystone Korner is Todd Barkan. He was the 2018 recipient of the distinguished NEA Jazz Master award, and for decades, he’s been revered as one of the great jazz impresarios in the country. Todd has a saying: “If you take care of the music, the music will take care of you.” Taking care of the music, and taking care of his club has been tough during the pandemic.

CHRISTOPHER ROBINSON The Keystone Korner on Lancaster Street in Harbor East opened on International Jazz Day, April 30, 2019.

But Keystone is back with live performances, and Todd Barkan is back here on Midday…

We close out with the music of the Kenny Barron Trio, who are performing live at Keystone Korner this weekend. More info here.