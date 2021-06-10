Rousuck's Review: Medina Theater Collective's "Scenes From 73* Years" At Baltimore Theatre Project

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Palestinian/Irish playwright Hannah Khalil's Scenes From 73* Years. The play is a complex tapestry of stories about daily life in Palestine since the state of Israel was established in 1948. The streaming production, utilizing a large cast from the Chicago-based Medina Theater Collective, was produced in partnership with the Baltimore Theatre Project. It was co-directed by Najla Said and Rohina Malik, and features MTC cast members Bassam Abdelfattah, Amira Danan, Arash Fakhrabadi, Noor Hamdi, ​Chris Khoshaba, Ruba Mansouri, Annalise Raziq and Najat Arkadan Washington.

Scenes From 73 Years will be streaming online from the Baltimore Theatre Project through June 20th. For more information on the play and how to see it, click here.