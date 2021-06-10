© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: Medina Theater Collective's "Scenes From 73* Years" At Baltimore Theatre Project

Published June 10, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
Medina Theater Collective is a Chicago-based troupe whose work spotlights the communities of South West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia.

It's time for another visit with Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck, who joins Tom today with her review of Palestinian/Irish playwright Hannah Khalil's Scenes From 73* Years. The play is a complex tapestry of stories about daily life in Palestine since the state of Israel was established in 1948. The streaming production, utilizing a large cast from the Chicago-based Medina Theater Collective, was produced in partnership with the Baltimore Theatre Project. It was co-directed by Najla Said and Rohina Malik, and features MTC cast members Bassam Abdelfattah, Amira Danan, Arash Fakhrabadi, Noor Hamdi, ​Chris Khoshaba, Ruba Mansouri, Annalise Raziq and Najat Arkadan Washington.

Scenes From 73 Years will be streaming online from the Baltimore Theatre Project through June 20th. For more information on the play and how to see it, click here.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayTheaterMiddle East
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Hairspray.” Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland’s fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
