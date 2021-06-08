Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin Butler On Diversity, Energy Jobs & Power Grid Security
Tom's guest today is Calvin Butler, the Senior Executive Vice President of the energy company, Exelon and the Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities, a group of six Exelon companies that includes BGE.
Mr. Butler is also the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater Baltimore Committee, a network of business and non-profit CEOs, university Presidents, and religious leaders. African American CEOs are still rare in business. In a recent address to the GBC’s annual meeting, Mr. Butler talked about how companies need to make diversity, equity and inclusion a central tenet of their businesses to not only increase representation among people of color, but also to tap into a talent pool that is all too often overlooked.
Calvin Butler joins us by landline from his home in Orlando, Florida.