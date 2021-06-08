Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin Butler On Diversity, Energy Jobs & Power Grid Security

Tom's guest today is Calvin Butler, the Senior Executive Vice President of the energy company, Exelon and the Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities, a group of six Exelon companies that includes BGE.

Electric power transmission lines in the eastern US.

Mr. Butler is also the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Greater Baltimore Committee, a network of business and non-profit CEOs, university Presidents, and religious leaders. African American CEOs are still rare in business. In a recent address to the GBC’s annual meeting, Mr. Butler talked about how companies need to make diversity, equity and inclusion a central tenet of their businesses to not only increase representation among people of color, but also to tap into a talent pool that is all too often overlooked.

Calvin Butler joins us by landline from his home in Orlando, Florida.