Midday

At The Women's Housing Coalition, Vaccines For The Most Vulnerable

Published June 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
TIMOTHY CHRISTMAS/WHC
WHC Executive Director Beth Benner. Besides organizing COVID vaccinations, her group refers clients to a range of health and nutrition services.

Coming up a little later in today's program, Dr. Gigi Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joins us to discuss the latest news about the coronavirus.

But Tom's first guest today is Beth Benner. She’s the Executive Director of the Women’s Housing Coalition. With the rates of vaccination against COVID 19 slipping across the country, health officials are focusing on the barriers people are encountering when it comes to getting that potentially life-saving jab. The Women’s Housing Coalition works with some of our most vulnerable citizens, including low-income and homeless women and families, and they’ve had some success in getting many of them vaccinated.

Beth Benner joins us on Zoom to tell us how that’s being accomplished.

Audio of this conversation will be posted by 2:30pm.

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadHomelessnessAffordable housing
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
