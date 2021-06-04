As Gov. Hogan Plans To Halt Federal Subsidies For Jobless Benefits, Two MD Lawmakers Debate The Issue

On Tuesday, Governor Larry Hogan became the 25th Republican Governor across the country to end federal enhanced pandemic benefits for people who are out of work. Some businesses are facing worker shortages, a problem the Governor described as critical, and he said that with jobs and vaccines now in good supply, the benefits are no longer needed.

The decision affects about 150,000 Marylanders, who as of July 3rd will no longer receive $300 in addition to any state unemployment support they may qualify for. Benefits also end for self-employed workers and independent contractors.

Reaction to the announcement from Maryland Democrats was quick, and strongly opposed. Democratic Senate President Bill Ferguson urged the Governor to reconsider, and leaders asked Attorney General Brian Frosh to look into legislative actions the General Assembly might take to overturn the Governor’s decision.

Joining Tom to discuss the Governor's move is Sen. Jim Rosapepe, a Democrat who represents parts of Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties. And Sen. Justin Ready, who represents Carroll County in the General Assembly.

Sen Jim Rosapepe is a Democrat representing MD's 21st District in PG and Anne Arundel Counties; Sen Justin Ready is a Republican from MD's 5th District, in Carroll County. (Senate Offices)

Senators Rosapepe and Ready join us on Zoom…

