Midday with the Mayor: Brandon Scott On Weekend Violence, COVID Funds, City Vaccination Efforts

It’s Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins host Tom Hall for another of their monthly live conversations about key issues on the Mayor's agenda.

After another violent Memorial Day weekend, the Mayor remains committed to a multi-pronged approach to violence reduction. Progress, however is slow. The City is strategizing on how to spend the first installment of $640 million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds. And with more than half of city residents still unvaccinated, how will we get jabs into the arms of people who need them?

We welcome listener calls, emails and tweets.