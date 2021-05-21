© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

"Crying in H Mart": A Memoir By Musician Michelle Zauner

Published May 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
MichelleZauner_crop_credit-BarboraMrazkova.jpg
Michelle Zauner is the author of "Crying in H Mart" and a singer-composer with the band, Japanese Breakfast. (photo by Barbora Mrazkova)

Tom's guest today is Michelle Zauner, a successful indie-rock composer and musician who has written a wonderful book. One could also say that she’s a compelling writer who has a great band (called Japanese Breakfast).

Her songs are good because they speak to universal notions in a unique and universal way. Her book is good because the story is poignant and sad and beautifully told, a remembrance flecked with joy, regret, and insight enlarged and invigorated by her ear for the rhythm of the beautifully formulated sentence, the tempo of the tale, the recurring melody of love and respect that floats through the pages of this memoir.

Crying in H Mart_cover_PenguinRandomHouse.jpg
Penguin Random House Publishers

It’s rare for a debut book to garner as much attention as this one has received, but in this case, that attention is richly deserved.

The book is called Crying in H Mart. Author Michelle Zauner joins us now from New York City on our digital line...

Tags

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddayAsian American Pacific Islandermusic
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak