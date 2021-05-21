"Crying in H Mart": A Memoir By Musician Michelle Zauner

Tom's guest today is Michelle Zauner, a successful indie-rock composer and musician who has written a wonderful book. One could also say that she’s a compelling writer who has a great band (called Japanese Breakfast).

Her songs are good because they speak to universal notions in a unique and universal way. Her book is good because the story is poignant and sad and beautifully told, a remembrance flecked with joy, regret, and insight enlarged and invigorated by her ear for the rhythm of the beautifully formulated sentence, the tempo of the tale, the recurring melody of love and respect that floats through the pages of this memoir.

Penguin Random House Publishers

It’s rare for a debut book to garner as much attention as this one has received, but in this case, that attention is richly deserved.

The book is called Crying in H Mart. Author Michelle Zauner joins us now from New York City on our digital line...