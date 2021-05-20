The Baltimore Children And Youth Fund: A Status Report From The Fund's Dayvon Love, John Morris

Joining Tom now are two African American activists and organizers who are part of the leadership team steering The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund.

The Fund was created in 2017, after being approved overwhelmingly by voters in a referendum the year before. The Fund is virtually unprecedented in that its assets come from city property tax revenues, but the process for distribution of those assets resembles that of a private foundation.

Dayvon Love is the Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle. He was instrumental in getting the Fund established, and he is currently serving as the Fund’s Community Engagement Lead.

John Morris is an attorney and a former dean at Sojourner Douglass College. He is a co-founder of Change4Real, a development initiative in Oldtown. He serves as treasurer on the BCYFund’s Board of Directors.

John Morris and Dayvon Love join us Zoom.

