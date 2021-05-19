© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Back to the Garden: Summer Plantings, Urban Farming, And Those Awesome Brood X Cicadas

Published May 19, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
veggie_harvest2_bhg.jpg
photo courtesy Better Homes and Gardens
/
Summer bounties await the gardeners who plant wisely.

On today’s edition of Back to the Garden, we’ll check in again with two of our favorite green gurus: Denzel Mitchell, the Deputy Director of the Farm Alliance of Baltimore and a leader of the Alliance's new Black Butterfly Urban Farmer Academy... and Carrie Engel, the veteran greenhouse manager and plant specialist at Valley View Farms Nursery in Cockeysville.

carrie_denzel-crop_1.jpg
photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR
Carrie Engel and Denzel Mitchell at the WYPR Studios in October 2019

They join us on our digital line to answer all your gardening questions.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
