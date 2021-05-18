© 2021 WYPR
Mayor Scott Vetoes The City Council's Security Deposit Bill: Analysis With WYPR's Sarah Kim

Published May 18, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
BaltimoreApartments_Poe_Homes-WikimediaCommons.jpg
Photo by Eli Pousson
/
Wikimedia / Creative Commons
For renters, the Security Deposit Alternative Bill's potential costs outweighed its benefits, according to Mayor Scott.

Details from WYPR's health and housing reporter on the Mayor's veto of a controversial City Council bill.

Yesterday, Mayor Brandon Scott issued an 11th hour veto of a hotly debated bill designed to give renters more options for paying security deposits to their landlords.

Sarah-Kim-310x310.jpg
Sarah Y. Kim, a Report for America/Anthony Brandon Fellow, is WYPR's health and housing reporter.

WYPR’s Health and Housing reporter Sarah Y. Kim joins Tom with details on the Mayor's decision, and reactions to it from the City Council and city housing advocates.

Sarah Y. Kim joins us on our digital line.

Baltimore CityBaltimore Housing
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
