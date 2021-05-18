Mayor Scott Vetoes The City Council's Security Deposit Bill: Analysis With WYPR's Sarah Kim
Details from WYPR's health and housing reporter on the Mayor's veto of a controversial City Council bill.
Yesterday, Mayor Brandon Scott issued an 11th hour veto of a hotly debated bill designed to give renters more options for paying security deposits to their landlords.
WYPR’s Health and Housing reporter Sarah Y. Kim joins Tom with details on the Mayor's decision, and reactions to it from the City Council and city housing advocates.
Sarah Y. Kim joins us on our digital line.