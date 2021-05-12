Rousuck's Review: Rapid Lemon's "Serious Adverse Effects," Live & Streaming At The Motor House

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom today with her review of Serious Adverse Effects, playwright Derek Lee McPhatter's contemporary — and timely — drama about medical ethics. The world-premiere play, developed under the aegis of the National Black Theatre’s I AM Soul playwright residency program, is being staged by Rapid Lemon Productions, presented live before masked audiences at Baltimore's Motor House art space, and also live-streamed online for ticket holders.

Director and Projection Designer Noah Silas leads cast members Valerie Lewis, Kyla Hammond, Max Johnson and Maria Marsalis in the one-act drama.

Rapid Lemon Productions' Serious Adverse Effects continues live at the Motor House and live-streamed through May 23. For more information and ticket options, click here.