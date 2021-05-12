© 2021 WYPR
Midday With The Mayor: Ocean City's Rick Meehan On Reopening, Beach Crowds And White Marlins

Published May 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Dough4872
/
Flickr/WikimediaCommons
The Boardwalk Arch in Ocean City, Maryland. The Atlantic shore town, home to just 7000 permanent residents, traditionally hosts eight million annual visitors.

After a season of COVID-related losses, OC's Mayor says the popular beach town is ready for a big summer, and confident the tourists and sport fishers will return.

With vaccinations up and COVID cases down, this summer’s travel season is expected to be considerably better than last year’s. Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is a little over a week away, so today, we thought it would be good to catch up with the mayor of Ocean City, a small town (pop. 7,102) on Maryland's Atlantic shore that's a big destination for families across the state.

MayorRickMeehan_OceanCityMD.jpg
OC Mayor Rick Meehan is a former City Council President.

Mayor Rick Meehan entered local politics in OC back in 1985 when he was first elected to the City Council. He served as the President of the Council for 14 years. He was first elected Mayor of Ocean City in 2006.

Mayor Rick Meehan joins Tom on Zoom for this edition of Midday with the Mayor…

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
