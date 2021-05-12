Midday With The Mayor: Ocean City's Rick Meehan On Reopening, Beach Crowds And White Marlins

With vaccinations up and COVID cases down, this summer’s travel season is expected to be considerably better than last year’s. Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is a little over a week away, so today, we thought it would be good to catch up with the mayor of Ocean City, a small town (pop. 7,102) on Maryland's Atlantic shore that's a big destination for families across the state.

OC Mayor Rick Meehan is a former City Council President.

Mayor Rick Meehan entered local politics in OC back in 1985 when he was first elected to the City Council. He served as the President of the Council for 14 years. He was first elected Mayor of Ocean City in 2006.

Mayor Rick Meehan joins Tom on Zoom for this edition of Midday with the Mayor…