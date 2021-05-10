© 2021 WYPR
Midday
Midday

Revitalizing Our Neighborhoods: Key Urban Renewal Projects

Published May 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT
UplandsPhase2-WBaltProject.jpg
Pennrose Properties/WRT
/
Baltimore Business Journals
A rendering of Pennrose Properties' Uplands Phase II affordable housing development, as seen from Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore.

Baltimore Business Journals' Ethan McLeod and Melody Simmons spotlight a few development projects that could benefit the city's underserved communities.

Today on Midday: What will it take for cities like Baltimore to bounce back, not only from the ravages of the Coronavirus pandemic, but from the problems that have plagued many mid-sized American urban centers for years prior to COVID 19?

Now, we turn to two keen observers of the local business environment and the rapidly changing cityscape: Ethan McLeod is associate editor at Baltimore Business Journals; Melody Simmons is the BBJ's business and real estate reporter. They join Tom to discuss some of the development projects now underway in Baltimore that promise to revitalize some long-neglected city neighborhoods.

Ethan McLeod MelodySimmons-combo2_BBJ.jpg
Baltimore Business Journals
Ethan McLeod is associate editor at Baltimore Business Journals; BBJ reporter Melody Simmons covers business & real estate.

Ethan McLeod and Melody Simmons join us today on Zoom.

