Midday

Baltimore Ceasefire 365: Mothers' Day Weekend, The Campaign Ahead

Published May 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT
Image Courtesy Baltimore Ceasefire 365
/
Baltimore Ceasefire 365
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 recently marked its fourth anniversary working to end the violence on the city's streets, and healing the wounds.

Ceasefire co-organizer Letrice Gant talks about last weekend's events, and a movement gaining strength

Four times each year, a grassroots organization called Baltimore Ceasefire 365 holds sacred space rituals and a variety of other events to call attention to the efforts that so many in our community are making to stop the violence that so often plagues some of our neighborhoods. After each Ceasefire Weekend, we invite one of the co-organizers of the movement to Midday to talk about this important work.

ErrickaBridgeford-LetriceGant-Snap-Homegrown-7_0.jpg
Sloane Brown/Baltimore Snap
Baltimore Ceasefire 365 co-organizers Erricka Bridgeford (left) and Letrice Gant. The group just marked its fourth anniversary.

Today, Letrice Gant joins us on Zoom and bears witness with us during our weekly reading of the Names of Baltimore's Fallen.

