Baltimore Ceasefire 365: Mothers' Day Weekend, The Campaign Ahead

Four times each year, a grassroots organization called Baltimore Ceasefire 365 holds sacred space rituals and a variety of other events to call attention to the efforts that so many in our community are making to stop the violence that so often plagues some of our neighborhoods. After each Ceasefire Weekend, we invite one of the co-organizers of the movement to Midday to talk about this important work.

Sloane Brown/Baltimore Snap Baltimore Ceasefire 365 co-organizers Erricka Bridgeford (left) and Letrice Gant. The group just marked its fourth anniversary.

Today, Letrice Gant joins us on Zoom and bears witness with us during our weekly reading of the Names of Baltimore's Fallen.