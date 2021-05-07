Rousuck's Review: Everyman Theatre's Virtual "Berta, Berta"

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom today with her review of Berta, Berta, the latest virtual (.i.e, filmed) production from Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Playwright Angelica Cheri's moving drama, about a romance rocked by a man's shocking crime, world-premiered three years ago at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Cheri's play gets a new rendition from Everyman director Reginald L. Douglas, and cast members Gabriel D. Lawrence as Leroy, and Myxolydia Tyler as Berta.

Everyman Theatre's Berta, Berta is streaming for ticket holders now through June 13th. For more info, click here.

