Midday

Rousuck's Review: Everyman Theatre's Virtual "Berta, Berta"

Published May 7, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
Berta Berta -crop-pic.jpg
Photography by Teresa Castracane
Gabriel D. Lawrence (left) and Myxolydia Tyler in Everyman Theatre's production of "Berta, Berta"

Our theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck spotlights Everyman's new virtual production of Angelica Cheri's drama about the power of love.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom today with her review of Berta, Berta, the latest virtual (.i.e, filmed) production from Baltimore's Everyman Theatre.

Playwright Angelica Cheri's moving drama, about a romance rocked by a man's shocking crime, world-premiered three years ago at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Cheri's play gets a new rendition from Everyman director Reginald L. Douglas, and cast members Gabriel D. Lawrence as Leroy, and Myxolydia Tyler as Berta.

Everyman Theatre's Berta, Berta is streaming for ticket holders now through June 13th. For more info, click here.

Apologies for the Internet problems that occurred during our live broadcast today.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years. Her feature coverage for The Sun included a comprehensive series chronicling the development of the Tony Award-winning musical, "Hairspray." Judy got her start at The Cleveland Press and at Cleveland's fine arts radio station, WCLV. Her broadcasting experience also includes a year as an on-air theater critic for Maryland Public Television.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
