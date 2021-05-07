Midday at the Movies: Previewing the 2021 MD Film Festival and Best New Streams & Big-Screen Flicks

It’s the Maryland Film Festival edition of Midday at the Movies. The annual film festival runs from May 19-27. Once again, it will be an all-virtual affair, although people holding an all-access pass will be invited to a few in-person screenings. The Parkway Theater does remain closed at the moment.

Some local theaters are beginning to re-emerge from the pandemic hiatus. The Regal Theaters in Hunt Valley and Columbia announced that they are re-opening today. The Charles Theater is open for a limited number of screenings. The Senator Theater on York Road will re-open later this month. The Landmark Theater in downtown Baltimore is undergoing a renovation before re-opening as Harbor East Cinemas, with reduced capacity and plans for live performances as well as movie presentations.

And we’re joined once again on Zoom today by our good friend Ann Hornaday – she’s a film critic for the Washington Post and the author of the bestselling movie-goers’ guide, “Talking Pictures: How To Watch Movies…”

Also with us on Zoom is our friend Jed Dietz, the founding director of the Maryland Film Festival...

A notice about a concert of note for Mother’s Day. The famed Morgan State University Choir will present a virtual show Sunday afternoon at 4:00. Through the magic of Zoom and skilled editing, Dr. Eric Conway has been able to put together a wonderful show featuring singers who have been working under the weirdest and worst conditions any musician can imagine. I’ve heard some of their tracks, and somehow, they manage to sound great. For more info on this free event, click here.