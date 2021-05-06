Midday With The Mayor: Brandon Scott On New Anti-Crime Strategy, COVID News, Security Deposit Bill

It’s Midday with the Mayor, as Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott joins us live. The city’s seemingly intractable epidemic of homicides continues. Gov. Larry Hogan has been critical of the Mayor and other city leaders on their crime-fighting efforts. Can the city count on the state’s assistance to turn the tide?

Will the Mayor sign a controversial bill giving renters alternatives to security deposits? How will the city spend the $670 million in federal COVID-relief dollars that are headed our way under the American Rescue Plan? What further changes to the rules around tax sales can we expect in the future?

Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom live on Zoom from his office in City Hall, and addresses listener questions and comments.