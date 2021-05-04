The City's Amended Tax-Lien Sales: Analysis With WYPR's Emily Sullivan

Every year, the City of Baltimore sells liens on properties in an effort to collect past-due property taxes and other charges. This year’s sale is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will remove some homes from its annual tax sale so that people, particularly first-time homeowners, aren’t put in danger of losing their homes in the middle of a pandemic.

The Baltimore City Bureau of Revenue Collections will provide help to homeowners who have liens on their homes. For assistance, call 410 396 3556.