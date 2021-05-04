© 2021 WYPR
Midday

The City's Amended Tax-Lien Sales: Analysis With WYPR's Emily Sullivan

Published May 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT
Baltimore uses the annual tax sale to recover unpaid property debts by auctioning them off to third parties. Owner-occupied properties often end up on the list.

Every year, the City of Baltimore sells liens on properties in an effort to collect past-due property taxes and other charges. This year’s sale is scheduled to take place in two weeks.

Emily Sullivan covers the city for WYPR News.

Yesterday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city will remove some homes from its annual tax sale so that people, particularly first-time homeowners, aren’t put in danger of losing their homes in the middle of a pandemic.

WYPR’s City Hall Reporter Emily Sullivan joins us with the details…

The Baltimore City Bureau of Revenue Collections will provide help to homeowners who have liens on their homes. For assistance, call 410 396 3556.

