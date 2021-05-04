© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Midday At The Museum: The Jewish Museum of MD's Executive Director, Dr. Sol Davis

Published May 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT
Dr. Sol Davis is the new Executive Director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland

Dr. Sol Davis previously helmed the Jewish History Museum and Holocaust History Center in Tucson, AZ.

Today's edition of Midday at the Museum continues with the new executive director of The Jewish Museum of Maryland, Dr. Sol Davis. He comes to Charm City from Tucson, Arizona, where he was director of The Jewish History Museum and Holocaust History Center. He joins us today on Zoom…

Jewish Museum of MD

The Jewish Museum will host a virtual program next Tuesday night. Dr. Ilana Kaufman, the Executive Director of the Jews of Color Initiative will talk about her latest project, Count Us In, which explores the experiences of Jews of Color in America. Dr Kaufman will be in conversation with psychologist Dr. Harriette Wimms. The program is on Zoom, next Tuesday night at 7:00. For registration information, click here.

