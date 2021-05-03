Midday Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen On COVID-19 Vaccine Progress, Overcoming Vax Hesitancy

About 105 million adults in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID 19. New England states have the highest percentage of those who are inoculated. MD ranks 15th in the country, with 2.1 million people fully vaccinated so far. Finding a vaccine is no longer a problem. Convincing everyone to get a vaccine is now the focus of public health officials and experts.

Today on Midday, it’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner. Dr. Wen teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health. She’s also a columnist for the Washington Post, a medical analyst for CNN, and the author of the forthcoming book, Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

