Cellist Amit Peled, On His Live Columbia Concert May 8 With His Mount Vernon Virtuosi Orchestra

They’re baaaaack….live concerts, that is.

The great ‘cellist Amit Peled — heard in the opening of this segment playing Ennio Morricone's Love Theme from his score for Cinema Paradiso — is the founder and music director of a chamber orchestra called the Mount Vernon Virtuosi. A week from tomorrow, he will conduct the group and play as a soloist in a concert that marks the return to live events for the Candlelight Concert Society in Columbia.

The 2pm concert will be held outdoors, at the Chrysallis in Merriweather Park's Symphony Woods, in Columbia, Maryland. Some COVID protocols will be in place: you'll have to wear your mask, you can’t bring your dog, and you have to sit with folks in your pod. But after more than a year of hearing concerts on Zoom, music lovers are delighted that in-person concerts are slowly making their way back to area stages.

For ticket & location info, click here.

Amit Peled joins us today on Zoom, just for this interview…

Music heard on today's program (Amit Peled, soloist)

Ennio Morricone: Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso (Amit Peled soloist, with the Asheville Symphony Orchestra, Darko Boutorac, conducting.)

J.S. Bach: Cello Suite No.1 in G Major: Sarabande

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major: Allegro Vivace

