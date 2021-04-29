Pres. Biden's Address To Congress: Analysis With ABC's Pierre Thomas

It’s Day 100 for the Biden Administration.

Last night, the President made his pitch for going big with a package of legislative fixes for everything from our crumbling infrastructure to poverty and unemployment. He did not shy away from addressing how to pay for his multi-trillion-dollar proposals, following-up on a campaign pledge to raise taxes on people who make more than $400,000 a year, saying that they and American corporations have not been paying their fair share. He couched his proposals in the context of proving that American-style democracy works — domestically, and as we compete with autocracies like China.

The President will visit with former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, today, as he begins a ramped-up travel schedule to sell his ambitious plans. Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site today in downtown Baltimore.

The President spoke to a reduced group of members of Congress and other dignitaries, chosen by lottery and limited in size because of COVID.

His 70-minute address covered a lot of ground.

Joining Tom with analysis is Pierre Thomas, Chief Justice Correspondent for ABC News. He connects with us on Zoom…

