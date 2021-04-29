© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Pres. Biden's Address To Congress: Analysis With ABC's Pierre Thomas

Published April 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Biden 100 Days Congress
Chip Somodevilla/AP
Pool Getty Images North America
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

ABCNews' Chief Justice Correspondent joins us to unpack President Biden's sweeping calls to action Wednesday to a special joint session of Congress.

It’s Day 100 for the Biden Administration.

Last night, the President made his pitch for going big with a package of legislative fixes for everything from our crumbling infrastructure to poverty and unemployment. He did not shy away from addressing how to pay for his multi-trillion-dollar proposals, following-up on a campaign pledge to raise taxes on people who make more than $400,000 a year, saying that they and American corporations have not been paying their fair share. He couched his proposals in the context of proving that American-style democracy works — domestically, and as we compete with autocracies like China.

The President will visit with former President Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia, today, as he begins a ramped-up travel schedule to sell his ambitious plans. Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site today in downtown Baltimore.

Pierre Thomas-ABC jc-creditABCNews.jpg
ABC News
Pierre Thomas is Chief Justice Correspondent for ABC News.

The President spoke to a reduced group of members of Congress and other dignitaries, chosen by lottery and limited in size because of COVID.

His 70-minute address covered a lot of ground.

Joining Tom with analysis is Pierre Thomas, Chief Justice Correspondent for ABC News.

Audio for this program will be posted by 2:30pm today.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
